President Buhari Unveils Unprocessed Rice Collected From Farmers Unable To Pay CBN Anchor Borrower's Loan

Buhari unveiled the rice pyramids at an event attended by government officials including the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2022

About one million rice paddies stacked as pyramids and unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday during an event in Abuja are not yet processed, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Buhari unveiled the rice pyramids at an event attended by government officials including the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had said that the rice pyramids were built with one million bags of rice planted and harvested from states across the country under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Sources told SaharaReporters that most of the rice bags of rice were recovered from farmers, who couldn't pay back loans collected from the CBN.

“Built with one million bags of rice, most paddies that formed the pyramids were recovered from farmers in lieu of cash to pay back for the loans they collected from CBN.

“Largely inedible unprocessed rice paddies that CBN forced farmers who didn’t pay up on anchor-borrower loans,” the source said.

The CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme started in November 2015 with the goal of providing aid to farmers and influencing the value chain of various commodities in Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Military Personnel Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Eight Victims In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Three Cops, Two Local Vigilantes In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Scholarship Racketeering Rocks Petroleum Technology Development Fund
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Panic As Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers In Abia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Anointed’ Aspirant Of Ekiti First Lady Allegedly Diverts Billions Of Naira Earmarked For APC Council, Ward Executives
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Federal Lawmakers Decry High Rate Of Kidnapping, Insecurity In Plateau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Man Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay Debts In Kwara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Military Personnel Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Eight Victims In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Three Cops, Two Local Vigilantes In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Scholarship Racketeering Rocks Petroleum Technology Development Fund
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lady Takes Legal Action Against Father's Friend Who Molested Her 15 Years Ago
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Panic As Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers In Abia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Anointed’ Aspirant Of Ekiti First Lady Allegedly Diverts Billions Of Naira Earmarked For APC Council, Ward Executives
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Federal Lawmakers Decry High Rate Of Kidnapping, Insecurity In Plateau
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I’ve Been Receiving Threat Messages For Not Supporting Tinubu’s Ambition –Ojudu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption N6bn Fraud: Mompha Opts For Remand At Ikoyi Correctional Centre
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos Commercial Bus Operators To Pay N292,000 Annually Fee To State Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Military Operatives Launch Offensive Against IPOB/ESN Members In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad