BREAKING Abia Court Rejects Nigerian Government’s Objection To Nnamdi Kanu's Case

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, on Wednesday, rejected the challenge by the Nigerian government on the jurisdiction to hear the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

This was contained in the post on Twitter by Kanu's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor and other legal team members of Kanu are in Abia Court for the judgement on the IPOB leader's fundamental human rights suit.

Recall that the Nigerian government has colluded with the Kenya authorities to bring Kanu to Nigeria and arraign him over allegations of treason levelled against him.

Ejimakor had argued that the Kanu could not be tried in Nigeria as there was no crime he had committed known to both Nigerian and international laws.

He had added that the government of Nigeria collaborated with Kenya to abduct him and rendition him to Nigeria.

The lawyer in his tweet also revealed that judgment on other issues are in progress.

Ejimakor @ AloyEjimakor tweeted, "Breaking: MNK wins as Abia High Court REJECTS Nigerian government's challenge to its jurisdiction to hear Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's fundamental rights suit. Judgment on other issues still in progress.

