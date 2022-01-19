BREAKING: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Twitter Operations In Nigeria

According to the Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project on its verified Twitter, Justice Abubakar gave the ruling.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday struck out a lawsuit by former Presidential candidate, Adamu Garba, challenging the operations of Twitter in Nigeria. 

 

According to the Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project on its verified Twitter, Justice Abubakar gave the ruling. 

Garba, a businessman and former senator, in 2020 during #EndSARS protests had asked the court to ban Twitter from operating in any part of Nigeria.

 

He accused Twitter of “sponsoring” the #EndSARS protests in the country.

 

The ex-federal lawmaker asked the court to give “an order directing the respondent to stop the operation of Twitter in any part of the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

“An order directing the respondents to jointly pay the applicant the sum of $1billion as damages.”

 

Protests broke out in Nigeria in October 2020 as citizens took to the streets to demand an end to the activities of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

 

In a tweet on Wednesday, SERAP said, "BREAKING: Following application by SERAP, Justice Abubakar of the Federal High Court (Court 5), Abuja today struck out the suit by Mr Adamu Garba, APC member, seeking to stop Twitter from operating within the Nigerian cyberspace.

 

"Mr Adamu filed the suit in 2020."

