Internally Displaced Teenager Commits Suicide In Borno After Being Raped By NGO Official

The deceased, who was into menial jobs, was lured to the apartment of the suspect at 303 Housing Estate, in Maiduguri, under the guise of cleaning the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

Aisha Umar, a female Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Borno State, has taken her life after she was allegedly raped by an official of a non-governmental humanitarian organisation in Borno State.

According to Zagazola Makama, a security analyst counter insurgency expert, the deceased, who was into menial jobs, was lured to the apartment of the suspect at 303 Housing Estate, in Maiduguri, under the guise of cleaning the place.

The suspect identified as Huzaif Adam, 35, was said to have forcefully had sex with her when she came into his apartment.

The neighbours were said to have forced his door open when the victim cried for help.

Makama said the victim, who was traumatised rushed to Adam’s kitchen where she picked up a knife that she used to stab herself.

She reportedly died moments later at the hospital.

