Nigeria Defeats Guinea-Bissau, Egypt Beats Sudan To Qualify For AFCON Knockout Round

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday night defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to cement their place as top of Group D of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations with nine points.

Goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria victory on the night and maintained the team's perfect record in the tournament this year.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen used the occasion to give many of the players in the team, who had not featured much in the competition, a chance to display their talents.

Key players like Taiwo Awoniyi, Ola Aina and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye were all rested for the game by the coach.

As a result of the victory, the Super Eagles will remain in the city of Garou where they will welcome their next opponent in the first knock-out round.

Egypt also qualified for the next round from Group D despite losing their first match to Nigeria.

They defeated Sudan on Wednesday night after a previous victory against Guinea-Bissau in their second group game.

Nigeria is gunning for a fourth AFCON trophy in Cameroon this year and there is a growing feeling that the Super Eagles can go all the way in the tournament this time.