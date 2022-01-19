Nigerian Senate Rules Out Direct Primary Elections

The decision was made after an amendment by the conference committee which recommended that “the direct primary mode of election be expunged.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The Nigerian Senate has on Wednesday ruled out the direct mode of primary elections.
Three options, including direct, indirect and consensus in clause 85 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021, had been used to replace the direct primary.
The Senate had in October 2021, approved direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions.
The amendments were made by the Senate to some clauses of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) bill 2021, passed on July 15, 2021, according to a statement.
The chamber approved Clause 87 to read “a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Commission.”
The chamber explained that the decision to subject the amended clauses of the bill to re-committal was reached after critical examination by the Senate Committee on INEC.
The chamber added that some fundamental issues which required fresh legislative action were observed by the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Committee in the bill.

