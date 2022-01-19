Presidential Aspirant, Orji Kalu Visits Buhari In Aso Rock

“Tonight, I paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit to discuss major national issues and I am very satisfied with our discussion. I left him at 10pm and in good health. We look forward to a better Nigeria.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has received Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Announcing the visit on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday night, Kalu, a presidential aspirant, wrote, “Tonight, I paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit to discuss major national issues and I am very satisfied with our discussion. I left him at 10pm and in good health. We look forward to a better Nigeria.”

The former Abia Governor's visit may not be unconnected with his presidential ambition to succeed Buhari in 2023.

Recall that Kalu said earlier last week that he had consulted the President over his ambition.

With the agitation of the South-East clamouring for Presidency, some Nigerians believe that Kalu stands a chance if his party, the All Progressives Congress eventually gives the ticket to his region.

SaharaReporters, New York

