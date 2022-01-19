Secret Police, DSS Flouts Judge’s Order As Nnamdi Kanu Arrives Court In Same Attire

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Tuesday ordered the DSS to allow Kanu to change his clothes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2022

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nmandi Kanu on Wednesday yet again appeared in court with the same attire he wore when he was re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021, despite a court order directing the Department of State Services to allow him have a change of clothes.

The presiding judge had also ordered that Kanu be given maximum comfort possible in detention, be allowed free practice of his Jewish faith including access to his Jewish religious materials, allowed to receive any visitor of his choice, and allowed to mingle freely with other inmates in DSS custody. See Also Legal I Don’t Want To See Nnamdi Kanu In These Clothes Again – Judge Orders Secret Police, DSS 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

However, the secret police flouted the order of the judge as it produced the IPOB leader in court on Wednesday clad in the same attire.

SaharaReporters, New York

