Don’t Increase Fuel Price To N302 Per Litre – Former Head Of State, Abdulsalami Warns Buhari Government

A former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), has opposed President Muhammadu Buhari's planned increase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N302 per litre.

The former dictator warned that the increase in fuel price would push more Nigerians into poverty.

SaharaReporters had on January 19, 2022 reported that the Nigerian government may increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, to N302 per litre in February 2022 as part of the recommendations of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Speaking at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja, the former Head of State warned against such move, and counselled the federal government to abandon the idea.