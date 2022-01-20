Identity Of NGO Worker Who Raped Internally Displaced Girl, Forced Her To Commit Suicide

The identity of an aid worker, Huzaif Adam, who allegedly raped an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has been revealed.

Adam, who has been arrested by the police, is a staff of an international Non-Governmental Organisation.

The 35-year-old allegedly committed the offence on Tuesday around 303 Housing Estate in Maiduguri.

The suspect was said to have lured the victim, who was in the company of other girls and was scouting for menial jobs around the University of Maiduguri area.

Adam who subsequently invited her into his apartment to supposedly do chores overpowered and raped her.

After the incident, the victim committed suicide by stabbing herself with a knife.

The deceased teenage girl displaced by the conflict lived with her parents in the Kaleri area of Maiduguri.

The matter was reported to Yunana who visited the Gwange Police Station where the suspect was taken, upon his arrest.