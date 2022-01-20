Identity Of NGO Worker Who Raped Internally Displaced Girl, Forced Her To Commit Suicide

Adam who subsequently invited her into his apartment to supposedly do chores overpowered and raped her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

The identity of an aid worker, Huzaif Adam, who allegedly raped an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has been revealed.

Adam, who has been arrested by the police, is a staff of an international Non-Governmental Organisation.

The 35-year-old allegedly committed the offence on Tuesday around 303 Housing Estate in Maiduguri.

The suspect was said to have lured the victim, who was in the company of other girls and was scouting for menial jobs around the University of Maiduguri area.

Adam who subsequently invited her into his apartment to supposedly do chores overpowered and raped her. See Also News Internally Displaced Teenager Commits Suicide In Borno After Being Raped By NGO Official 0 Comments 21 Hours Ago

After the incident, the victim committed suicide by stabbing herself with a knife.

The deceased teenage girl displaced by the conflict lived with her parents in the Kaleri area of Maiduguri.

The matter was reported to Yunana who visited the Gwange Police Station where the suspect was taken, upon his arrest.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Dismiss Nine Senior Officers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME ‘You’re A Walking Corpse’ — Twitter User Threatens To Kill Kadari Ahmed For 'Converting To Christianity'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Lawyer Sues NSCDC For 'Extrajudicial Killing' Of 46-Year-Old Who 'Violated' His Eight-Year-Old Daughter
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Investigating FIRS Staff Over Fraudulent Payment Of Travel Allowance
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Onnoghen Smiles For The Cameras As CCT Members Arrive Late For Judgement
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Aiding Lawmakers To Deduct From Our Pay, Says National Assembly Aides
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Nnamdi Kanu Denied Being An IPOB Member In Court – Nigerian Government’s Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity VIDEO: Vigilantes Arrest Four Bandits Plotting To Kidnap On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Legal No Appeal Against Nnamdi Kanu’s N1billion Judgment Shall Succeed – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics Confusion As Nigerian Senate, House Of Representatives Approve Different Versions Of Electoral Amendment Bill
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Pictures Of Northern Governors Posing With Associate Of Bandits’ Leader, Turji Raise Suspicion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News FCT Suffers As Minister Allegedly Abandons Post For Frequent Visits To Presidential Villa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Sets Fire To Buildings In Abia Community Over Death Of Soldiers
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Mounts Checkpoints On Borno Highways, Now Collects ‘Taxes’ From Travellers
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Niger State Traditional Ruler Suspended For Conducting Forced Marriage
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Corruption Malabu Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Detains Businessman, Aliyu Over Property Sale To Ex-Attorney General, Adoke
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Singer, Davido In War Of Words As Governorship Ambition Tears Adeleke Family Apart
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria Labour Congress To Shut Down Economy From February 1 Over Petrol Price Hike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad