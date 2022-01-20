Many Injured, Cars Vandalised As Peoples Democratic Party Members Clash In Bayelsa

There was chaos in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, on Thursday, as some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party clashed over the choice of candidates to run for House of Representatives positions during the 2023 election.

Many sustained injuries in the clash, which threw the people of Kpansia community into panic.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Several cars were also set ablaze during the violence.

A car belonging to one Ada Morris, an aide to the state governor, was also burnt.

It was gathered that supporters involved in the clash allegedly belonged to two rival camps.

One camp sides with Commissioner for Health in the state, Newton Aguele, while another is led by a member of the state's House of Assembly, Oforji Oboku.

Some of the burnt vehicles were towed to the state police headquarters.

Key actors in the clash have been summoned by Commissioner of Police in the state for an emergency meeting.

The outcome of the meeting is not yet known as of the time of filing this report.

Spokesman for the police in the state, Asinim Butswat, confirmed that two suspected groups of thugs clashed but that the police was investigating the motive behind the violence.