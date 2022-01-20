Ogun Polytechnic Students Block Abeokuta Road In Protest Over Increased School Fees

Students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, embarked on a protest on Thursday morning to register their displeasure over the increase in their school miscellaneous fees by the authorities of the institution.

The students, in a video seen by SaharaReporters, in their protest sat on the Abeokuta Road on Thursday morning, which resulted in a gridlock as vehicles could not move.



Policemen were also at the location as an officer was seen, appealing to the protesting students to leave the road so that the vehicles could move.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a Mass Communication student of the school said that the protest started since Monday and was meant to press home their demands.

He said that the purpose of the protest bordered on outrageous miscellaneous fees, ban on social life and bad roads which have claimed many lives of the students.

He said, “Apparently there are some fees that have been increased by the school management, such as collection of statement of results which are outrageous for the students.

“Another thing is that the social life of students has been caged. Also, there are some bad roads that have killed students and they are not fixed by the school management. They are not doing anything about it.

“These are the same roads that lecturers ply as well but very unfortunate they don’t care about it. They have cars and we don’t have. We jump on bikes, which have taken lives of students as a result of accidents.

“About, the students sitting on the road to protest, that actually happened on the third day (Wednesday) when the heavily armed policemen banned us from protesting at our usual spot, and we decided to go to the main road. Although there was no harassment from the policemen, nobody was killed and none was injured.

“The NANS president came to come and address us and we moved to the location we used to have it. There has been a statement from the school management that our grievances would be looked into.”

The school later in a statement said an agreement had been reached with the students.

The Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Yemi Ajibola, said, “This is to inform all students, other stakeholders and the general public of Moshood Abiola polytechnic, Abeokuta that normal academic activities will continue on Thursday, 20th January, 2022 following the amicable resolution of the National Association of Nigerian Students’ (NANS) protest.”