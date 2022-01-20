Ogun Polytechnic Students Block Abeokuta Road In Protest Over Increased School Fees

The students, in a video seen by SaharaReporters, in their protest sat on the Abeokuta Road on Thursday morning, which resulted in a gridlock as vehicles could not move.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

Students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, embarked on a protest on Thursday morning to register their displeasure over the increase in their school miscellaneous fees by the authorities of the institution.
The students, in a video seen by SaharaReporters, in their protest sat on the Abeokuta Road on Thursday morning, which resulted in a gridlock as vehicles could not move.


Policemen were also at the location as an officer was seen, appealing to the protesting students to leave the road so that the vehicles could move.
Speaking with SaharaReporters, a Mass Communication student of the school said that the protest started since Monday and was meant to press home their demands.
He said that the purpose of the protest bordered on outrageous miscellaneous fees, ban on social life and bad roads which have claimed many lives of the students.
He said, “Apparently there are some fees that have been increased by the school management, such as collection of statement of results which are outrageous for the students. 
“Another thing is that the social life of students has been caged. Also, there are some bad roads that have killed students and they are not fixed by the school management. They are not doing anything about it.
“These are the same roads that lecturers ply as well but very unfortunate they don’t care about it. They have cars and we don’t have. We jump on bikes, which have taken lives of students as a result of accidents.   
“About, the students sitting on the road to protest, that actually happened on the third day (Wednesday) when the heavily armed policemen banned us from protesting at our usual spot, and we decided to go to the main road. Although there was no harassment from the policemen, nobody was killed and none was injured.
“The NANS president came to come and address us and we moved to the location we used to have it. There has been a statement from the school management that our grievances would be looked into.”
The school later in a statement said an agreement had been reached with the students.
The Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Yemi Ajibola, said, “This is to inform all students, other stakeholders and the general public of Moshood Abiola polytechnic, Abeokuta that normal academic activities will continue on Thursday, 20th January, 2022 following the amicable resolution of the National Association of Nigerian Students’ (NANS) protest.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Polytechnic Students In Lagos Protest Lingering ASUP Strike
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Professor Adedipe Urges Federal Government Funding of Private Universities
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Reinstate 4 Expelled UNN Student Leaders Now!
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Education LASU Students Reject Arbitrary Percentage-Based Fees
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Ondo Students At Loggerheads With Governor Mimiko Aides Over Interference With Students' Unions
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Nnamdi Kanu Denied Being An IPOB Member In Court – Nigerian Government’s Lawyer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Many Injured, Cars Vandalised As Peoples Democratic Party Members Clash In Bayelsa
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Politics Reps Consider Bill Seeking Establishment Of National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Lack Of Quality Education Affecting Northern Nigeria –Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Two NITEL Workers Die, Five Injured As Telecom Mast Collapses In Benue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Pensioners Accuse South-West Governors Of Deliberately Withholding Entitlements
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Kogi Council Boss, Others Accused Of Sponsoring Violence Snub Police Invitation, Residents Urge Government To Curb Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections We Have To Secure Electoral Process During 2023 General Elections ―INEC Chairman Warns
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Governor Declares Support For Tinubu Ahead Of 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH World Health Organisation Asks Countries To End COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Benue Government Slams N50,000 Fine On Each Animal Held For Flouting Open Grazing Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Visits Former Dictator, Babangida In Niger State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad