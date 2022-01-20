Police Arrest, Release Father of Missing One-year-old Baby In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2022

Raymond Onwudiachi, father of one-year-old Fabulous Michael, who was stolen at Jikwoyi in the Federal Capital Territory, has been arrested by the police.

He was arrested on January 17, 2022 and detained at Jikwoyi Police Station before being transferred to FCT Command over his possible involvement in the disappearance of the baby.

Jikwoyi Police Station

SaharaReporters had on January 14 reported how a hostile female officer in charge of the case humiliated parents of the baby, who went to report his disappearance as she ordered a colleague to drag them out for coming to the station with journalists.

Fabulous was stolen on January 13 by yet to be identified persons, who snatched him from his nine-year-old sister carrying him while on their way to their grandmother’s house.

It was gathered that the young girl named Favour while giving account of how the baby was taken away from her, indicted her father.

SaharaReporters gathered that it was on the basis of the statement made by the girl that the police arrested and detained Raymond for being the first suspect in the case.

He was, however, released on January 18
after police discovered that there was no evidence to proof that he knew about the incident.

Raymond, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said he had been receiving calls from unknown persons demanding N200,000 from him to release the missing baby.

He said, "A number called and told me that he has my baby and that if I want to see my baby I should send the sum of N200,000 to his account. But I told him that I will like to be sure that my baby is with him, that he should do a video of the baby and send to me. But since then he has stopped calling me."

As of the time of this report the baby was yet to be found.

SaharaReporters, New York

