VIDEO: Vigilantes Arrest Four Bandits Plotting To Kidnap On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Some local security operatives and vigilantes have arrested four Fulani bandits lurking to abduct travellers along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters on Thursday, the security personnel said they launched a manhunt on the assailants, following incessant abduction of travellers on the ever busy road.

In the video, the criminals were reportedly arrested inside a forest at Lagos-Sagamu interchange near a community, Lufape before the Redeemed Christian Church of God Camp in Ogun State.

The bandits revealed their names as Abdullahi, Abubakar, Ibrahim and Mohammed.

The local security operatives who spoke in Yoruba said they recovered dangerous weapons such as loaded magazines and rifles from the assailants.