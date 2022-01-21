Buhari’s Fake Rice Pyramid Useless Until Herdsmen Leave Our Farms – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the recent unveiling of the rice pyramid in Abuja as a huge fraud adding that President Muhammadu Buhari should be ready to kill everyone in the state to actualise the agenda.

Ortom, who signed the amended Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 in Makurdi on Thursday, insisted that his government would not allow herdsmen to continue harassing the Benue indigenes.

According to Ortom, Nigerians regretted electing Buhari as President in 2015 particularly with the level of insecurity and biting economic hardship they had been facing since the coming of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Ortom said all was not well with the country and there was every need for the president to listen to the cries of Nigerians and come up with policies that would mitigate the economic hardship in the country.

He lamented that Nigeria was in disarray while sycophants had surrounded the President, adding that, “Corrupt people who are in the government are deceiving the president. But I must tell you the truth that all is not well. You need to listen to us, you need to listen to the voice of the masses who elected you, because they may have been deceived; now we are sorry that we elected you as President of this country.”

Insisting that the rice pyramid was fake, the governor wondered how the Federal Government could display a massive rice pyramid; yet Nigerians were hungry and not able to feed themselves.

“Somebody explained to me that they got 5,000 sacks of rice and put them on a pyramidal structure and claimed you have achieved something, but you have not achieved anything. The people behind these things are deceitful; they are telling the president lies.

“That fake rice pyramid, is that what will help Nigeria? Introduce policies that will help us improve on our agriculture and economy. The first thing you will do is to chase away the marauding herdsmen men who are your kinsmen to stop harassing us so that we can farm and produce enough rice for Nigeria and Nigerians.”