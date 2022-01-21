Protest In Benin Over Rising Cost Of Living, Insecurity

A group of protesters under the aegis of the Peoples Alternative Movement on Friday stormed the streets of Benin, Edo State, to demand a better living condition for citizens and the security of lives and properties.

The protesters were led by a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Osagie Obayuwana.

They appealed to Nigerian leaders to tackle poverty and insecurity embattling the country.

The group also opposed Federal Government's plan to increase fuel price in the country.

The protesters converged early on the popular Oba Ovonramwen Square in Benin for the protests that is still ongoing.