Troops Nab Notorious Gang Behind Attack, Kidnapping In Plateau

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, have apprehended three notorious kidnappers in Jos, Plateau State.

Media officer of the task force, Maj Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the criminal gang, which had been on the watchlist of the military, was believed to be behind all recent kidnapping activities in Jos and environs.

He also revealed that the gang, suspected to mastermind the attack on the Jos Custodial Centre, was neutralised around Gyero, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

SaharaReporters reported that gunmen attacked the custodial centre in December, killing personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service and nine inmates and set about 252 inmates free.

The statement reads, “Troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, have neutralised a notorious gang of kidnap syndicate on the plateau.

“The syndicate has been on the watchlist of OPSH and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnapping incidences in the state, and participated in the recent jailbreak at the Jos custodial centre.

“The gang met waterloo when our troops tracked their members to Gyero general area, where they meet to plan how to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the troops, opened fire; our troops responded with superior firepower resulting in the neutralisation of three members of the notorious gang.”

Items recovered from the syndicate include one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one tricycle.

He further listed other items: one itel and one Tecno phone, two sharp knives, and two military head warmers.