Troops Nab Notorious Gang Behind Attack, Kidnapping In Plateau

He said the criminal gang, which had been on the watchlist of the military, was believed to be behind all recent kidnapping activities in Jos and environs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2022

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, have apprehended three notorious kidnappers in Jos, Plateau State.

Media officer of the task force, Maj Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

He said the criminal gang, which had been on the watchlist of the military, was believed to be behind all recent kidnapping activities in Jos and environs.

He also revealed that the gang, suspected to mastermind the attack on the Jos Custodial Centre, was neutralised around Gyero, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

SaharaReporters reported that gunmen attacked the custodial centre in December, killing personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service and nine inmates and set about 252 inmates free.

The statement reads, “Troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, have neutralised a notorious gang of kidnap syndicate on the plateau.

“The syndicate has been on the watchlist of OPSH and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnapping incidences in the state, and participated in the recent jailbreak at the Jos custodial centre.

“The gang met waterloo when our troops tracked their members to Gyero general area, where they meet to plan how to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the troops, opened fire; our troops responded with superior firepower resulting in the neutralisation of three members of the notorious gang.” 

Items recovered from the syndicate include one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 rifle magazines, 101 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one tricycle.

He further listed other items: one itel and one Tecno phone, two sharp knives, and two military head warmers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military South-East Killings: Intersociety Replies Nigerian Army, Lists 24 Grey Areas Avoided By Military
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram NAF Helicopter Destroys Boko Haram Camp In Borno State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Releases 566 Boko Haram Family Members To Borno State Government
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Military Will Abide By FG's Niger Delta Negotiation Effort
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Troops Rescue 19 Women, 19 Children Along Nigeria-Niger Border
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists' Days Are Numbered, Army Says
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Governor Akeredolu Under Fire Over Appointment Of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Kogi Workers Give Government 14-day Ultimatum Over Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Group Demands Justice For Journalist, Alex Ogbu, Killed By Police During El-Zakzaky Protest In 2020
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Agency, AMCON Takes Over Ibadan Electricity Company Over Debts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner For Opposing Establishment Of Illegal Refinery In Bayelsa Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ondo Tribunal Nullifies Local Government Rerun Result, Orders Fresh Polls
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Woman Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On 11-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Gets New Police Commissioner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ortom Suspends Four Benue Traditional Rulers Over Misconduct
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protest In Benin Over Rising Cost Of Living, Insecurity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics North Has Had Fair Share Of Nigeria's Leadership, Coalition Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Freed Victims Say Pirates May Kill UNICAL Professor, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad