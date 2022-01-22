Ghana's Serbian Coach Sacked Over AFCON 2021 Failure

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

Following Ghana’s unimpressive performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, the country’s Sports Ministry in an emergency meeting on Friday instructed the Ghana Football Association to sack its Serbian tactician, Milovan Rajevac.

Despite the reluctance of the FA to fire Rajevac, the ministry seems to have won the tussle on the future of the Serbian.

Rajevac in his first spell with the Black Stars led Ghana to the finals of the 2010 AFCON and the Quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup.

His second spell did not go as expected as Ghana exited the 2021 AFCON without a win, first of its kind in the history of the Black Stars.

It was gathered that the Ghana Football Association is expected to release a statement on the shocking development soon.

