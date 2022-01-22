Imo Police Bust Alleged Terror Camp, Kill One, Recover 10 Explosive Devices

He said the camp was busted on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following credible information from people.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, has announced the discovery of a terror camp in Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise area of the state.
Imo Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said the camp was a hideout for terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, killing of innocent citizens, and other heinous crimes.

File photo used to illustrate story.
He said the camp was busted on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following credible information from people.
According to him, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire on them, and a gun battle ensued, during which one of the suspects was gunned down while others scampered into the adjoining bushes fatally injured with gunshot injuries.
The police appealed to Imo people to resist any attempt by criminals to use their community as a safe haven to perpetrate heinous crimes. 
The CP admonished communities to form vigilante groups and neighbourhood watch associations to support the efforts of police and other security agencies.
Hussaini charged Imo residents to report any person seen treating bullet wounds to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency numbers.
Items recovered from the camp included one AK47 rifle with 40 rounds of live ammunition, 10 locally fabricated explosives devices, one police hand grenade and two Toyota Highlander without registration numbers. 
Other recoveries include one Lexus 350 SUV without registration number, one Lexus 330 SUV without registration number, different assorted charms, and different clothes suspected to belong to kidnapped or robbed victims.

