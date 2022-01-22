Police Dislodge, Kill Bandits In Adamawa

SaharaReporters learnt that the counter terror and anti-kidnapping units of the police jointly stormed the bandits' den on the hills of 'Shigada Niya' in the Ganye Local Government Area and neutralised many of them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria's North-West were dislodged and killed by the police in Adamawa.

SaharaReporters learnt that the counter terror and anti-kidnapping units of the police jointly stormed the bandits' den on the hills of 'Shigada Niya' in the Ganye Local Government Area and neutralised many of them.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Some of the bandits, who escaped into Cameroon, carried with them their dead colleagues. 

The police, however, rescued two kidnapped victims and also recovered rifles, cash and two dead bodies of the hoodlums.

Residents around Gashaka in Taraba State, stretching along the Gumti Forest through to Toungo/Ganye area in Adamawa State, have reported the presence of strang persons loitering in the bushes demarcating between Nigeria and the Cameroon.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, while confirming the development said, "The operation, which was carried out by operatives of Ganye Division and the Hunters of Ganye at Shiga da Niya Hills situated at a remote side of Gangtum Village in Ganye Local Government Aewa yielded positive result.

"The outcome of these successes follow-up on cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rusttling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others.
 
"Two locally fabricated guns were recovered after gun duel with the notorious kidnappers and successfully rescued one Abdullahi Buba, 60, and Halima Ishaku, 20.

"Two of the suspects were neutralised during the exchanged of fire while others escaped with bullet wounds."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Imo Police Bust Alleged Terror Camp, Kill One, Recover 10 Explosive Devices
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Video Shows Gallant Motorist Resisting Policemen Who Tried To Extort Him In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Journalism International Press Centre Condemns DSS, Police' Assault On Two Journalists In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Police Buhari Government Has Killed 513 Igbos, Arrested 2,436, 854 Missing In 160 Days—Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Police Lagos Police Arrest Man For Defiling Maid, 2-Year-Old Biological Daughter
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Another Schoolgirl Abducted, Killed In Kaduna After Family Paid Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: I Can Never Return To Your Party, Obasanjo Tells PDP Leaders
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics My Relationship With Late Dictator, Sani Abacha –Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports 12 Tunisian Players To Miss AFCON Clash With Nigeria After Positive COVID-19 Test
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Teenager Stabs Sugarcane Seller To Death In Borno
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Imo Police Bust Alleged Terror Camp, Kill One, Recover 10 Explosive Devices
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Lecturers May Commence Strike Action Over Non-implementation Of Agreement With Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Trouble With IPOB’s Sit-at-home, By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Kidnapped, Killed Burnt 71-year-old Man
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Don't Want Sunday Igboho To Be Released --Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Raid Niger Market, Kill Three, Abduct 30 Persons
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad