Police Dislodge, Kill Bandits In Adamawa

Bandits fleeing military onslaught in Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria's North-West were dislodged and killed by the police in Adamawa.

SaharaReporters learnt that the counter terror and anti-kidnapping units of the police jointly stormed the bandits' den on the hills of 'Shigada Niya' in the Ganye Local Government Area and neutralised many of them.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Some of the bandits, who escaped into Cameroon, carried with them their dead colleagues.

The police, however, rescued two kidnapped victims and also recovered rifles, cash and two dead bodies of the hoodlums.

Residents around Gashaka in Taraba State, stretching along the Gumti Forest through to Toungo/Ganye area in Adamawa State, have reported the presence of strang persons loitering in the bushes demarcating between Nigeria and the Cameroon.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, while confirming the development said, "The operation, which was carried out by operatives of Ganye Division and the Hunters of Ganye at Shiga da Niya Hills situated at a remote side of Gangtum Village in Ganye Local Government Aewa yielded positive result.

"The outcome of these successes follow-up on cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rusttling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others.



"Two locally fabricated guns were recovered after gun duel with the notorious kidnappers and successfully rescued one Abdullahi Buba, 60, and Halima Ishaku, 20.

"Two of the suspects were neutralised during the exchanged of fire while others escaped with bullet wounds."