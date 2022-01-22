Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water

The death of the boy led to a wide protest in Kabba town by angry youths in the area.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

There was chaos in the Kabba area of Kogi State on Saturday morning following the killing of a young boy by a yet-to-be-identified policeman over N20 sachet water.
According to Daily Post, the death of the boy led to a wide protest in Kabba town by angry youths in the area.


It was further learnt that the protesters barricaded the police station in Kabba, chanting war songs as law enforcement agents made efforts to dispel the gathering with firing of tear gas.
Eyewitness account revealed that the boy was alleged to have taken a sachet of water belonging to the policeman from his car to drink when he was killed.
Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, confirmed the incident on Saturday.
Egbuka, however, said a preliminary report revealed that the accused officer only tried to defend himself when he had an altercation with the victim.
Commissioner of Police in the state has assured that he will carry out an investigation to determine the cause of the killing.

