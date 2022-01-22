Uzodinma’s Government Not Sorry About Imo State Killings, Justifies Them –Okorocha

He said the government in Imo was a counterfeit of what a state government should be.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

Former governor of lmo State and lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has again clashed with Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying the governor does not have what it takes to govern a people in a democracy.

He said the government in Imo was a counterfeit of what a state government should be.

Okorocha made the assertion in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He said, “Imo State and her people have not known peace since Chief Uzodinma became governor. They have only been hearing stories of killings, arson, kidnapping, invasion, rituals. What they never witnessed when the righteous ones were in power or on the throne.

“Governor Uzodinma and his government have become itching experiences Imo people won’t forget in a hurry. The government has made Imo people see their ears with their eyes. And the daily prayer on the lips of every sincere Imo man or woman has been, “may this nauseating cup run over.”

“During my governorship for eight years, militancy was a big issue in the oil-producing areas of Ohaji, Egbema and Oguta. I didn’t begin to supervise the killings. As a leader of his people, I employed and deployed diplomacy and got that problem solved.

“But under Governor Uzodinma, the killing of Imo people seems to have become the rule, instead of the exception. And the government is not regretting the killings, but only labouring to justify them.

“Under my administration, the opposition was encouraged to function unhindered. Every part of the state was alive and bubbling. Today, no part of the state is functioning. They are after the opposition. And they are not humble about their cluelessness and ineptitude.”

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that Governor Uzodinma through his Information Commissioner, Mbadiwe Emelumba, said Okorocha ordered the killing of the 11-year-old boy during the relocation of the Ekeukwu market in Owerri.

He had warned the ex-governor to look after his unstable mind, while calling him “a choir master of area boys”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why I Don't Want Sunday Igboho To Be Released --Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics My Government Doing Its Best To Crush Terrorists Troubling Nigerians –Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Lawmakers Deny Supporting Kogi Governor, Bello's Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Supreme Court Dismisses Suit Against Kogi Government
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Politics Police 'Educate One Senator Abdullahi' On Why DIG Can Represent IGP At Senate Hearing
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics Stop The Genocide – IPOB Warns Nigerian Police Over Raids, Killing Of Ebonyi Youths Labelled As Biafran Militias
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Another Schoolgirl Abducted, Killed In Kaduna After Family Paid Ransom
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Sports 12 Tunisian Players To Miss AFCON Clash With Nigeria After Positive COVID-19 Test
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Teenager Stabs Sugarcane Seller To Death In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Imo Police Bust Alleged Terror Camp, Kill One, Recover 10 Explosive Devices
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Riot In Kogi As Policeman Allegedly Kills Boy Over N20 Sachet Water
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Lecturers May Commence Strike Action Over Non-implementation Of Agreement With Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Trouble With IPOB’s Sit-at-home, By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Kidnapped, Killed Burnt 71-year-old Man
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Don't Want Sunday Igboho To Be Released --Seriki Fulani
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Raid Niger Market, Kill Three, Abduct 30 Persons
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Must Win Boko Haram War In People's Minds, Not Battlefield --UN Official
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana's Serbian Coach Sacked Over AFCON 2021 Failure
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad