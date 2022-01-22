Uzodinma’s Government Not Sorry About Imo State Killings, Justifies Them –Okorocha

Former governor of lmo State and lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has again clashed with Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying the governor does not have what it takes to govern a people in a democracy.

He said the government in Imo was a counterfeit of what a state government should be.

Okorocha made the assertion in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He said, “Imo State and her people have not known peace since Chief Uzodinma became governor. They have only been hearing stories of killings, arson, kidnapping, invasion, rituals. What they never witnessed when the righteous ones were in power or on the throne.

“Governor Uzodinma and his government have become itching experiences Imo people won’t forget in a hurry. The government has made Imo people see their ears with their eyes. And the daily prayer on the lips of every sincere Imo man or woman has been, “may this nauseating cup run over.”

“During my governorship for eight years, militancy was a big issue in the oil-producing areas of Ohaji, Egbema and Oguta. I didn’t begin to supervise the killings. As a leader of his people, I employed and deployed diplomacy and got that problem solved.

“But under Governor Uzodinma, the killing of Imo people seems to have become the rule, instead of the exception. And the government is not regretting the killings, but only labouring to justify them.

“Under my administration, the opposition was encouraged to function unhindered. Every part of the state was alive and bubbling. Today, no part of the state is functioning. They are after the opposition. And they are not humble about their cluelessness and ineptitude.”

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that Governor Uzodinma through his Information Commissioner, Mbadiwe Emelumba, said Okorocha ordered the killing of the 11-year-old boy during the relocation of the Ekeukwu market in Owerri.

He had warned the ex-governor to look after his unstable mind, while calling him “a choir master of area boys”.