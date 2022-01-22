Yobe Governor Orders Probe Of Commercial Driver Shooting By Gunmen

Toli was allegedly shot dead on Friday evening at a petrol station while scampering for safety when the armed men arrived on a motorcycle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has ordered an investigation into the alleged killing of a driver, Mohammed Toli, by armed men in Garin Alkali under Bade Local Government Area of the state.

Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni

Buni in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, on Saturday in Damaturu, the state capital, described the incident as unfortunate after a long period of return of peace in the area and the state.

The statement reads, “Government and the security authorities will not tolerate any act of recklessness capable of disrupting our hard earned peace.

“I, therefore, assure you that the government will properly investigate the matter and deal with it decisively.

“I also appeal to our good people of Bade Local Government Area and the entire state to remain calm and law abiding.

“We should avoid anything detrimental to our peace. You are advised to be good Muslims and take it as the will of Allah and avoid bonfire on the roads.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive the deceased of his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatur Firdaus and to his family, the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Reports indicate that irate youth on Saturday morning barricaded Filin Tanda area in Gashua town while protesting the arbitrary killing of Toli.

They set tires and other property ablaze and demanded justice for the deceased whom they described as a peaceful and law-abiding person.

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in Yobe, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the unrest, saying police had restored law and order in the area.

He said the matter was under investigation and anyone found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

