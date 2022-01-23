My Surgeons Gave Me Scary News, Ailing Olisa Metuh Begs Nigerians For Prayer

Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, has called on Nigerians to pray for him over his health.

Metuh, who took to Facebook to seek prayers, said he’s had many surgeries in the last year.

Olisa Metuh in court today

The PDP chieftain said he received scary news from his surgeons but believes God would heal him.

He said, “In the last one year, I have had many surgeries and procedures and I am believing God this will be my last.

“No matter how angry you’ve been about my outspokeness or outright naked challenge to power back then, please pray for me.

“The cankerworm had eaten deeply into my health, it has not been easy and I have only remained whole through the mercies of God.

“I got some scary news from the surgeons today but my faith remains in God Almighty and with your prayers and by His stripes I am healed and would remain whole in Jesus name.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had in 2016 arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400million from the office of the national security adviser.

In February 2020, Okon Abang, a federal high court judge, pronounced Metuh guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Metuh through his counsel filed an appeal in March 2020.

As part of the 10 issues raised for determination by the appellate court, Metuh argued that he was not given a fair trial.

He was later released from prison in December 2020.