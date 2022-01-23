My Surgeons Gave Me Scary News, Ailing Olisa Metuh Begs Nigerians For Prayer

Metuh, who took to Facebook to seek prayers, said he’s had many surgeries in the last year.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 23, 2022

Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, has called on Nigerians to pray for him over his health.

Metuh, who took to Facebook to seek prayers, said he’s had many surgeries in the last year.

Olisa Metuh in court today ChannelsTV

The PDP chieftain said he received scary news from his surgeons but believes God would heal him.

He said, “In the last one year, I have had many surgeries and procedures and I am believing God this will be my last.

“No matter how angry you’ve been about my outspokeness or outright naked challenge to power back then, please pray for me.

“The cankerworm had eaten deeply into my health, it has not been easy and I have only remained whole through the mercies of God.

“I got some scary news from the surgeons today but my faith remains in God Almighty and with your prayers and by His stripes I am healed and would remain whole in Jesus name.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had in 2016 arraigned Metuh on seven counts of money laundering for allegedly receiving N400million from the office of the national security adviser.

In February 2020, Okon Abang, a federal high court judge, pronounced Metuh guilty on all counts of money laundering and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Metuh through his counsel filed an appeal in March 2020.

As part of the 10 issues raised for determination by the appellate court, Metuh argued that he was not given a fair trial.

He was later released from prison in December 2020. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Abuja Policemen Torture Man To Death Inside Cell As Police Superintendent, Uche Brags Over Killing
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Nigeria’s NDLEA Operatives Intercept UK, Saudi Arabia-bound Smugglers Of Cocaine In Synthetic Hair
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Storms Journalist’s House, Whisk Him Away In Front Of Wife, Children
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Accident Many Passengers Feared Dead As Train Crushes Truck, Tricycle In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics How Late Dictator, Sani Abacha, Was Discovered Dead –Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami, Opens Up
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police Query Lagos DPO, Officers As Car Chops Off Uber Driver’s Hand During Extortion
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Abuja Policemen Torture Man To Death Inside Cell As Police Superintendent, Uche Brags Over Killing
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal A Polluted Verdict? Allegations Of Judicial Malpractice And The Milan Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Nigeria’s NDLEA Operatives Intercept UK, Saudi Arabia-bound Smugglers Of Cocaine In Synthetic Hair
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News US Senator, Leahy Says America Concerned About HEDA Chair, Suraj’s Trial In Nigeria For Speaking Against Corruption
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Storms Journalist’s House, Whisk Him Away In Front Of Wife, Children
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Accident Many Passengers Feared Dead As Train Crushes Truck, Tricycle In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News I Advised Obasanjo Not To Go Into Politics; He Refused –Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Late Dictator, Sani Abacha, Was Discovered Dead –Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami, Opens Up
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police Query Lagos DPO, Officers As Car Chops Off Uber Driver’s Hand During Extortion
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News How Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS, Backs Herdsmen Against Ondo Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Activists To Storm Court As Cyberstalking Trial Against HEDA Chairman, Suraju, Holds Monday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Kidnapped, Killed Burnt 71-year-old Man
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad