Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Creates Own List For State's Governorship Primary To Impose Annointed Candidate On Party

There are strong indications that governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, was mounting pressure on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress to replace Chairman of Ekiti Governorship Election, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, with Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar.

Fayemi, who claimed that he did not have an annoited candidate in the governorship election, has been allegedly working underground to impose his former Secretary to State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, on the party.

Governor Kayode Fayemi

The plan to replace Governor Sule with Badaru was already creating apprehension among APC members in Ekiti.

SaharaReporters gathered that the name of Governor Sule was submitted by Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who is currently Minister of Trade and Investment.

Other members of the commitee include Kafilat Ogbara, Julius Ogunro, Tayo Adewokun and Lanre Isa.

A source in the state government revealed that wife of Governor Fayemi, Erelu Bisi, boasted during a recent caucus meeting that nothing could happen in Ekiti without their input.

Some party members have vowed to work against the interest of the APC if Oyebanji was imposed on them by Governor Fayemi.

One of the members, who pleaded anonymity, challenged the leadership of APC in Ekiti to feel the pulse of the people in the state as regards the plot by Fayemi.

"The national leadership of our party should interact with the people on the street and see what is happening in Ekiti.

"Some party members would rather work against the APC than work for the emergence of Oyebanji, who does not know anything about the party," the member said.