Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Creates Own List For State's Governorship Primary To Impose Annointed Candidate On Party

The plan to replace Governor Sule with Badaru was already creating apprehension among APC members in Ekiti.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2022

There are strong indications that governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, was mounting pressure on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress to replace Chairman of Ekiti Governorship Election, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, with Jigawa State governor, Badaru Abubakar.

Fayemi, who claimed that he did not have an annoited candidate in the governorship election, has been allegedly working underground to impose his former Secretary to State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, on the party.

Governor Kayode Fayemi

The plan to replace Governor Sule with Badaru was already creating apprehension among APC members in Ekiti.

SaharaReporters gathered that the name of Governor Sule was submitted by Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who is currently Minister of Trade and Investment.

Other members of the commitee include Kafilat Ogbara, Julius Ogunro, Tayo Adewokun and Lanre Isa.

A source in the state government revealed that wife of Governor Fayemi, Erelu Bisi, boasted during a recent caucus meeting that nothing could happen in Ekiti without their input.

Some party members have vowed to work against the interest of the APC if Oyebanji was imposed on them by Governor Fayemi.

One of the members, who pleaded anonymity, challenged the leadership of APC in Ekiti to feel the pulse of the people in the state as regards the plot by Fayemi.

"The national leadership of our party should interact with the people on the street and see what is happening in Ekiti. 

"Some party members would rather work against the APC than work for the emergence of Oyebanji, who does not know anything about the party," the member said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Military Coup Looms In Burkina Faso As Army Detains President Kabore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Fulani Herders Prefer Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu As President – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Oyo Governor, Alao-Akala Usually Gave Me Pocket Money Before I Became Professor – Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Did Little On Development, Power Should Go South In 2023 – Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: God Can Pick Nigeria’s President From My Church – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics It’s Good That Nigerians Are Barred From Dubai, Other Countries – Nigeria’s Tourism Boss Says
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arrest Hoodlums Who Brutalised Woman Over Facebook Post Criticising Borno Lawmaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Military Coup Looms In Burkina Faso As Army Detains President Kabore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Bandits Kill Two Police Officers In Jigawa During Kidnapping Operation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education BREAKING: Nigerian Agency, JAMB Announces Date For 2022 Tertiary Exam, UTME
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Atiku-owned American University Plots To Sack Workers Without COVID-19 Vaccination In Two Weeks – Sources
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Aisha Buhari Demands Public Execution Of School Proprietor For Abducting, Killing Kano Schoolgirl, Hanifa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Fulani Herders Prefer Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu As President – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Candidate Begs Exams Body, JAMB For Malpractice Committed 21 Years Ago
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nigeria Is Risking An Uprising Worse Than #EndSARS Protests, By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Hare-brained Thoughts And Actions Rather Than Good Governance, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu, Sowore And The Rule Of The Jungle, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Judge Threatens To Strike Out Cyberstalking Charge Against HEDA Chairman, Suraju Over Lack Of Evidence
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad