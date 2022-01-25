Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker Declared Wanted Over Facebook Post

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Cletus Afoke, disclosed this in a joint statement on Tuesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 25, 2022

The Ebonyi State Government has declared a former House of Representatives member, Linus Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, wanted for publishing an inciting article against the state on the social networking platform, Facebook.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Cletus Afoke, disclosed this in a joint statement on Tuesday.

According to the government officials, the article allegedly led to the beheading of an Ebubeagu security operative in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Suspected hoodlums had last Sunday shot dead and then beheaded a man said to be a member of Ebubeagu security operative in Ebonyi State in Nigeria’s South-East.

Ebubeagu was set up by the Ebonyi State Government to complement the job of the police and other security agencies in checking the rising crime rates in the state.

The incident occurred in Ekpelu, in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, while the slain man has been identified as Sunday Nwafor, 30.

The gunmen, over five of them, were said to have stormed the man’s house at night while he was asleep and shot him dead. 

They dragged the body out of the room, cut off his head and took it away.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Condemns Suspension As Traditional Ruler In Bauchi
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Soldiers Set Trucks Conveying Illegal Products In Abia On Fire
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics How We Discovered Rivers Aircraft Abandoned In Germany By Amaechi Since 2012 --Governor Wike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Government Seeks Extension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal By 18 Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Security Operatives To Deploy 5G Network To Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Government Bans Transport Union, NURTW, Places Police On Alert
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Condemns Suspension As Traditional Ruler In Bauchi
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Soldiers Set Trucks Conveying Illegal Products In Abia On Fire
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
News INEC Refuses To Pay 630 Workers Allowances Over Missing Equipment
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Education SERAP Condemns Governor Ganduje's Seizure Of Operating Licenses Of Private Schools In Kano
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Military Newly Acquired Super Tucano Eliminates Another ISWAP Commander, Mallam Ari, Others In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How We Discovered Rivers Aircraft Abandoned In Germany By Amaechi Since 2012 --Governor Wike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports AFCON 2021: Matches To Observe Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Cameroon Stadium Stampede
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Expatriate In Edo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Retired Navy Rear-Admiral Wanted For N2billion Fraud, Connives With Policemen, Orders Thugs To Shoot At Kaduna Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Seeks Extension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal By 18 Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023 Presidential Election: The Feast Of Fools By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Phone Calls Expose How Serial Fraudster, Fred Ajudua, Connives With Police Authorities, Judges To Break Law, Keeps 30 AK-47 Rifles In Armoury
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad