Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker Declared Wanted Over Facebook Post

The Ebonyi State Government has declared a former House of Representatives member, Linus Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, wanted for publishing an inciting article against the state on the social networking platform, Facebook.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji, and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Cletus Afoke, disclosed this in a joint statement on Tuesday.

According to the government officials, the article allegedly led to the beheading of an Ebubeagu security operative in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Suspected hoodlums had last Sunday shot dead and then beheaded a man said to be a member of Ebubeagu security operative in Ebonyi State in Nigeria’s South-East.

Ebubeagu was set up by the Ebonyi State Government to complement the job of the police and other security agencies in checking the rising crime rates in the state.

The incident occurred in Ekpelu, in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, while the slain man has been identified as Sunday Nwafor, 30.

The gunmen, over five of them, were said to have stormed the man’s house at night while he was asleep and shot him dead.

They dragged the body out of the room, cut off his head and took it away.