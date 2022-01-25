Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Condemns Suspension As Traditional Ruler In Bauchi

In a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Dogara described the decision as ‘unjust’.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 25, 2022

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reacted to his being striped off his traditional title of ‘Jakadan Bauchi’ by the Bauchi Emirate Council.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Dogara described the decision as ‘unjust’.

He said, “Yesterday, January 24, 2022, the Bauchi Emirate Council purportedly announced my suspension as Jakadan Bauchi. As of today, I am yet to be served with any letter of suspension and more tenuously, I was never informed that there was an allegation of wrong doing against me pending before the Emirate Council.
“Ordinarily, I wouldn’t join issues with the Emirate Council because of the respect I have for both His Royal Highness and the Emirate Council. But because there is a ludicrous and legally inchoate criminal complaint filed against me and others by the governor of Bauchi State and his money bag lackey who are at the centre of it all, I have decided to state my own side of the story as several well wishers and even the press have inundated me with request to respond to events of yesterday so that I am not convicted in the court of public opinion.

“Firstly, on close examination, I noticed that the letter of suspension as seen on social media is not contained in the real letter head of Bauchi Emirate Council. That speaks volumes. More so, the reason for the suspension, if true, was that my “name was mentioned,” which clearly is hearsay. Bauchi Emirate is one of the oldest in the country and I doubt they would take a decision based on hearsay, especially when I am available and can be invited to appear before the Emirate council to face any allegations of wrongdoing against me. This, if true, is no doubt a violation of my constitutionally guaranteed right to fair hearing. It is additionally alleged in the letter under reference that I didn’t sympathise with the two emirs over the unfortunate incident involving them, which is totally untrue."

