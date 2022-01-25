Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Expatriate In Edo

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 25, 2022

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted an expatriate working with Hartland Construction Company in Idegun, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. 
This comes less than one year after another expatriate working for the company was whisked away at Ahor on the Benin Bypass, Tribune reports. 
The foreign supervisor of Agbede/Anwain Road, a project of the Edo State Government, was reportedly kidnapped on Monday evening after the mobile policeman assigned to guard him was shot dead by the heavily armed thugs around the local secondary school.
Recall that during the operation at Ahor in June last year, the driver was killed by the suspected kidnappers while the two armed mobile police guards managed to escape.
An eyewitness said that the incident happened during an inspection of the road by the expatriate when the armed men numbering about five suddenly appeared from the bush with guns, killed the policeman and snatched the foreigner away.
The source also included that the villagers in partnership with local vigilante groups set out shortly after the incident, combing the bush in a bid to rescue the foreigner.

