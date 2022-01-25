Katsina Communities Under Bandits' Threats Worry Over ‘Sudden’ Withdrawal Of Soldiers

The lawmaker representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Abduljalalu Haruna, on Monday called for the reversal of the decision to withdraw the soldiers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2022

Residents of Runka town and other communities in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State have expressed fear for their safety following the “sudden withdrawal” of soldiers from the area on Monday.

Soldiers serving in a joint security task force were stationed at Runka, the second largest town in Safana council area, until the withdrawal.

File Photo

Residents said bandits had blacklisted Runka for enjoying security protection, which had saved the community from their attack, PremiumTimes reports.

Safana is one of the 13 frontline local government areas in Katsina State for banditry attacks. Last year, the state government cut telecommunications network in the area among other measures to check the activities of armed criminal groups.

The lawmaker representing the area in the state House of Assembly, Abduljalalu Haruna, on Monday called for the reversal of the decision to withdraw the soldiers from the area.

Haruna said the area would become a soft target for bandits without the protection of security agents.

“As I speak with you now, I am making contact to address the fear and ensure that security agents return to the area tonight. I spoke with all the relevant security agents in charge of the area, they assured that they will be back in their post,” Haruna was quoted as saying.

Sani Safana, a youth leader, said a suspected bandit was spotted Monday evening at a football field in Runka, hours after the soldiers left.

Safana said communities in the area in danger of attack include Runka, Gora, ‘Yalilo, maikada and communities on the western fringe of Safana town, the local council headquarters.

However, when contacted, Muhammad Katsina, the Security Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari, said he was not aware of the withdrawal of soldiers from the area.

“I have to confirm from the security agencies because that may be a security strategy,” he said.

In 2021, a notorious bandit, Usman Idris, aka ‘Ruga Kachallah’, had set condition for peace in the area.

The outlaw demanded compensation for his burnt house and grains and the arrest of his wives as the condition for peace in the state.

Kachallah is believed to be leading criminal activities in Safana Local Government Area. He blamed residents of Runka for supporting security agents to arrest his wives and burn down his house in the community.

Locals and security sources in the state said that a large army of bandits under Kachallah routinely kidnap people for ransom and rustle cattle in the area until the deployment of security personnel whose withdrawal on Monday has driven residents into anxiety.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 1000 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, while Buhari was on a visit to the state. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, in the Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Expatriate In Edo
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Boko Haram Fighters Collecting Taxes In Borno After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military UN Condemns Burkina Faso Military, Demands Immediate Release Of President Kabore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burkina Faso Troops Announce Takeover, Dissolve Parliament
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Borno Governor Visits Chibok After Boko Haram Killed Residents, Destroyed Four Churches, 106 Houses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Delta Community In Disarray As Herdsmen Displace Residents, Destroy Farmlands, Rape Women
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports AFCON 2021: Matches To Observe Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Cameroon Stadium Stampede
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Expatriate In Edo
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Retired Navy Rear-Admiral Wanted For N2billion Fraud, Connives With Policemen, Orders Thugs To Shoot At Kaduna Residents
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Government Seeks Extension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal By 18 Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023 Presidential Election: The Feast Of Fools By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Phone Calls Expose How Serial Fraudster, Fred Ajudua, Connives With Police Authorities, Judges To Break Law, Keeps 30 AK-47 Rifles In Armoury
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Sets March 31 For Ruling In Ex-NNPC Boss, Andrew Yakubu’s $9.8million Fraud Case
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Labour Congress Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest Over Subsidy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Activist Petitions Police Inspector-General As Ebonyi Community Beats Man To Death For ‘Praying By River’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Boko Haram Fighters Collecting Taxes In Borno After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ex-Secretary To Lagos Government, Adeniran-Ogunsanya Dies At 73
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Security Operatives To Deploy 5G Network To Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad