SERAP Condemns Governor Ganduje's Seizure Of Operating Licenses Of Private Schools In Kano

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 25, 2022

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has reacted to the suspension of private schools in Kano State by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. 

SaharaReporters had on Monday published a report on how Kano State Government revoked operating licences of all private schools in the state. 

Ganduje took the action following outrage that greeted the killing of a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubukar, by Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of Noble Kids Academy in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sunusi Sa’id Kiru, while speaking on Monday said the revoked licences will be reviewed and revalidated after certification.

In reaction, SERAP condemned the action, asking Ganduje to repeal the action as this may worsen the number of out-of-school children. 

The civil organisation said Kano State had the highest number of children out of school already with 989,234.

SERAP said this on Twitter on Tuesday evening. 

It said, "We urge Kano State governor @GovUmarGanduje to immediately rescind the arbitrary suspension of permits for all private schools in the state.

"Kano has the highest number of out-of-school-children (989,234).

"This blanket closure will drive more children to the street." 

