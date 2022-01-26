BREAKING: Nigerian Army Destroys Boko Haram, ISWAP Caliphate In Borno After SaharaReporters' Story

Troops of the Nigerian Army have invaded Gudumbali, a town in Borno State recently declared by the leadership of Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) as its Manhaja Jundun Khilafah Wylaya West Africa.

SaharaReporters last week exclusively reported how the terror group declared the town as its Caliphate headquarters.

Gudumbali is the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria.

It's located approximately 125 kilometres north of the state capital, Maiduguri. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Daring Boko Haram Terrorists Declare Borno Town As West African ‘Caliphate Headquarters’

According to the Nigerian Army in a tweet on Wednesday, troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in conjunction with 19 Brigade Baga while on offensive clearance operations between Cross Kauwa and Gudumbali killed many insurgents and destroyed the purported ISWAP Caliphate.

“Gallant Troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in conjunction with 19 Brigade Baga while on offensive clearance operations between Cross Kauwa & Gudumbali in Borno State yesterday 25 Jan 2022 neutralised terrorists & destroyed the purported ISWAP Caliphate,” the tweet read.

Additionally, in the early hours of today 26 January 2022, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State, destroyed and burnt identified BokoHaram/ISWAP Night Market at Gumsuri. Further details later. pic.twitter.com/8HqkAgsojE — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) January 26, 2022

“Additionally, in the early hours of today 26 January 2022, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State, destroyed and burnt identified BokoHaram/ISWAP Night Market at Gumsuri. Further details later.”

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under late Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and the military frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.