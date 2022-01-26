Egypt Eliminate Ivory Coast From AFCON After Penalty Shoot-out

Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament following an enthralling 0-0 draw.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 26, 2022

Seven-time African champions, Egypt, has eliminated Ivory Coast at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on Wednesday. 
Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament following an enthralling 0-0 draw.


The North Africans got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute goalkeeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly's effort in the third round of spot kicks.
Egypt's captain, Mohamed Salah, netted the decisive penalty to send them to the last eight. 
Egypt will face their North African neighbours, Morocco, in the quarter finals in Yaounde on Sunday by 5:00pm.

