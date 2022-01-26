Former Comptroller-General Of Customs, Kojoli, Is Dead

A former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hamman Kojoli, is dead.

SaharaReporters learnt that Kojoli died at the age of 73.

He was said to have suffered a protracted undisclosed illness.

A family source, Dr Umar Kojoli, informed SaharaReporters that "we are currently on the way to the National Mosque in Abuja for the funeral prayers".

Born on January 3, 1949, Kojoli served as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service from 2008 to 2009 under President Umaru Yar Adua.