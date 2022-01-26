FULL LIST: Police Declare 21 Persons Wanted Over Killings, Abduction Of Anambra Monarch

The declaration is also in connection with the kidnap of the monarch of the community, Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2022

The Anambra State Police Command has declared 21 persons wanted, over the recent murder of two persons in Ogwuaniicha community in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Command’s spokesperson, Toochukwu Ikenga, named the persons, while also urging anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects to report to the police.

The release read, “Anambra State Police Command wishes to declare below persons wanted in the ongoing investigation of the alleged murder of Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor, Ikenna Ugochukwu and abduction of the traditional HRH Igwe Oliver Chike Nnaji (Ezechukwukwadolu the III) of Ogwu-aniocha community Ogbaru Local Government Area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, assures Ndi Anambra and the good people Ogwu-aniocha that the Command shall leave no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation.

“He also encourages citizens and individuals to call the Anambra State Police Command if you have any information that can aid the investigation. Confidentiality is guaranteed.

“The wanted suspects include: Okwudili Ogana, Chidi Ekpendu, Chukwunonso Udom, Amaechi Akachukwu, Emmanuel Ejiofor, Christian Udeze, Chikezie Onwuka aka Osy Torture, Iweka Odogwu, Chimezie Okonkwo aka Danger and Onochie Nwabugwu aka Young PG.

“Others are; Anayo Ubadi aka Agunechimba, Chibueze Egwenu, Charles Obi, Aboy Udom, Chinedu Collins Nwonani, Onyebuchi Umuna aka Omeke, Ifeanyi Mbanugo aka Acid, Sunday Osadebe, Nduba Chibuzor, Amechi Adama and Azuakonam Anyakodia.”

SaharaReporters, New York

