Gunmen Abduct Ex-President Jonathan's Cousin In Bayelsa

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 26, 2022

Jephthah Robert, a cousin to Nigeria's former President, Goodluck Jonathan, was on Tuesday abducted by gunmen. 
PUNCH reports that Robert was kidnapped at 9:30pm on Tuesday in front of his house around Dimrose Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.


The victim is the elder brother of Azibaola Robert, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeetin Engineering Limited.
The abduction was confirmed by spokesperson for the state police command, Asinim Butswat.
Butswat said, “He was picked up at Dimrose Road in Yenagoa. We are intensifying efforts to rescue him and arrest the kidnappers.
“We are working on a promising lead.”
The abduction comes a day after the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, was released by abductors.
Otokito was kidnapped last Thursday at his residence in Otuokpoti under Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
News of his release was made public by Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Monday evening.

 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

