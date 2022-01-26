Identities of Plateau State Residents Killed By Terrorists In Fresh Attacks Revealed

Some gunmen believed to be terrorists have shot dead three Rigwe youths in Du Village of Kwali District, in the Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists attacked the innocent youths in an ambush while they were on a motorcycle on Monday about 8:20pm.

In a security update obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, the victims were identified as; 46-year-old Chayi Gado, 33-year-old Monday Daro and 32-year-old Ezekiel Peter.

In the attack, a 42-year-old Iveh Gah sustained degrees of injuries from gunshots.

The update reads, “About 8:20pm of Monday January 24,2022 Some Rigwe Youths on a motorcycle were ambushed at Du Village of Kwall District, Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

"Three were killed instantly while one sustained gunshot injuries.

"Names of those killed are, 46 year old- Chayi Gado, 33 year old Monday Daro and 32 year old Ezekiel Peter. Injured Person is 42 year old Iveh Gah.”

Bassa local government area is one of the troubled locations in Plateau State which have been subjected to terror attacks and reprisal attacks since 2021.

Governor Simon Lalong, as part of curtailing the insecurity in the area, had imposed a curfew last year, but things have not really changed since the curfew was lifted.