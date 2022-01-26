Oyo #EndSARS Judicial Panel Submits Report To Makinde 14 Months After

Makinde had on November 10, 2020 inaugurated the 11-member committee led by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji (retd).

by saharareporters, new york Jan 26, 2022

The Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Violation of Rights of Citizens and Unlawful Killings on Wednesday submitted its report to the state governor, Seyi Makinde.
Adeniji had during the last sitting of the panel said 163 petitions were heard during its 63 sittings.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Makinde commended the panel and promised that his administration will implement the recommendations in the report.
He said, “I commend members of the panel for the thorough job they did and thanked them for their service.
“I promised that the recommendations in the report would be implemented by our administration while we would pass on the necessary recommendations to the Federal Government.”
 

saharareporters, new york

