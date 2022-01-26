Passengers Protest, Ask For Refund At Abuja Airport As Dana Air Delays Flight For Seven Hours

The passengers complained that they were not informed about the delay until they began to register their grievances.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 26, 2022

Passengers of Dana Air staged a protest on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, over flight delays. 
Dana Manager, Mr Dahiru, told Daily Post that flights to Enugu were not safe at the time of the schedule.
Dahiru claimed that Dana was not aware that their aircrafts were not in good conditions, hence the late announcement.
The manager declined comments, claiming he did not understand the question when asked to tell the difference between the initial flight time and the rescheduled time.
Some of the passengers were said to have lost their items as a result of the protest.
They called on the Nigerian Government to immediately act on the incessant and unpredictable issues with Dana.
 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

