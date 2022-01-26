Police Arrest 38-year-old Man For Violating, Impregnating 14-year-old Daughter In Bayelsa

Men of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a man, Baridap Needman, for allegedly impregnating his daughter along the popular PDP Road in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The 38-year-old suspect, an indigene of Ogani Wily Kaira in Ogoni, Rivers State, was arrested following a formal complaint from the Gender Response Initiative Team led by Dise Ogbise Esq.



According to Ogbise and one Mrs Mary Accrah Pekeowei, the GRIT was tipped off by a concerned neighbour, who observed that the victim was five months pregnant and that the father was responsible.

It was learnt that the arrested father had been having carnal knowledge of his daughter since the age of seven but the situation got worse when the victim’s mother died a few years ago.

It was also gathered that while the 14-year-old girl, who is a Junior Secondary School 3 student, was sleeping with the father on his matrimonial bed, her two junior brothers were allocated to sleep on the floor.

However, policemen at Ekeki Police Station where the case was reported, were shocked when the pregnant girl said she was in love with her father.

Ogbise confirmed to Daily Post that the advocacy group will form partnership with the Ministry of Women Affairs to provide psycho-social support to the victim and ensure that she is well taken care of until delivery.

"Abortion is not an option and the two brothers have been handed to their family members for proper care. The girl will be in government custody and she needs to go back to school. Her dream is to be a musician and we will encourage her,” Ogbise said.

Also speaking, Mrs Pekeowei, urged residents of the state to be vigilant and alert the GRIT and other gender advocacy groups in the state of any case of girl child violation or molestation in any form.

“Members of the public should always speak up and reach out to relevant authorities,” Pekeowei said.