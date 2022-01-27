Buhari Sends Broadcast To Zamfara Residents After Unfavourable Weather Forced Cancellation Of Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari's scheduled trip to Zamfara State on Thursday has been cancelled.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the planned visit was cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

As a result, Buhari made an audio-visual broadcast to the people of the state to commiserate with them over their loss, Adesina said.



Buhari had earlier planned to visit Zamfara State to condole with the people over the recent attacks by bandits, who had recently been declared as terrorists.

He, however, directed security agencies to sustain the onslaught against terrorists, restrict cross-boundary infiltration and all unauthorised access to the goldmines in the state.

He said, “It pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned. I had just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA cement facility and was looking forward to meeting you.

”I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto.

”I understand how you feel about this development but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best. I particularly sympathize with your Governor, Bello Matawalle and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one.

”I look forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit. I am directing our security agencies to sustain the onslaught against terrorists, restrict cross-boundary infiltration and all unauthorised access to the goldmines in the state.

”The Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government are working to ensure that peace returns to all parts of the state in the shortest possible time and we expect all citizens to cooperate with, and support in all ways, the Armed Forces and other security agencies. God bless the people of Zamfara State.”