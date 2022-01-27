Gas Tanker Explodes, Kills Driver, Conductor, Destroys Several Houses In Delta

A gas tanker exploded at Ohoror community under Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday, killing the driver and conductor as well as burning over 30 houses and other properties in the area.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident happened when a granite truck rammed into the stationed gas tanker at Ohoro Junction along East-West Road leading to a fire outbreak.

Speaking to our correspondent, an indigene of the community named Ruth, disclosed that the truck loaded with granite was coming from Ughelli and heading towards Port Harcourt at 3:00am when the driver of the truck mistakenly rammed into the stationary tanker.

She said, "About four trucks parked along the roadside loaded with different products of petroleum were affected, several houses and vehicles burnt completely by the inferno."

Another Indigene of the community and Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Muoboghare, while lamenting the situation, said, "If the youth had not blocked the drainage with sand to prevent the diesel from flowing further, it would have been more disastrous, unfortunately, two persons died as they could not get out of the truck before it was gutted by fire."

Also reacting, Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Emmanuel Amgbaduba, who visited the scene of the accident, said, "I am happy that the youthsm and elders from the community were proactive in ensuring that the fire was curtailed if not it would have been more than this."

Meanwhile, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Okowa, who visited the scene of the accident on Thursday, commiserated with the community and gave assurances that government would take steps to cushion the effect of the tragedy on victims.