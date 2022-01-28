AFCON: Linking Nigerian Super Eagles’ Loss To Buhari’s Phone Call Is Silly, Idiotic – Presidency

Femi Adesina, presidency’s spokesperson, has stated that linking the Super Eagles’s loss at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round 16 against Tunisia, with President Muhammadu Buhari’s phone call is “silly and idiotic.”

Recall that the President held a video conference with the Super Eagles to wish them a successful game against the North Africans, which had made many Nigerians to tag his phone call as a bad luck.

Femi Adesina

However, Adesina debunked this in a post titled, “Losing Is Part Of The Game,” stressing that if the President had failed to encourage the players, Nigerians would have condemned his action.

His post partly read, “I have read many silly, idiotic and imbecilic comments, trying to link the loss to the video conference the President had with the players on Sunday morning.

“Witless. Thoughtless. And incidentally, if the Super Eagles had gone into the match without encouragement from their President, the same people would have come out to condemn the leader of the country for being taciturn and insensitive. Head or tail, you never win with some Nigerians.

“There are countries, and football teams, who have established a tradition for being outstanding in soccer. But such teams and countries have lost scandalously before, underscoring the truth that losing is part of the game.”