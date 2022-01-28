AFCON: Linking Nigerian Super Eagles’ Loss To Buhari’s Phone Call Is Silly, Idiotic – Presidency

Recall that the President held a video conference with the Super Eagles to wish them a successful game against the North Africans, which had made many Nigerians to tag his phone call as a bad luck.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2022

Femi Adesina, presidency’s spokesperson, has stated that linking the Super Eagles’s loss at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round 16 against Tunisia, with President Muhammadu Buhari’s phone call is “silly and idiotic.”
Recall that the President held a video conference with the Super Eagles to wish them a successful game against the North Africans, which had made many Nigerians to tag his phone call as a bad luck.

Femi Adesina
However, Adesina debunked this in a post titled, “Losing Is Part Of The Game,” stressing that if the President had failed to encourage the players, Nigerians would have condemned his action.
His post partly read, “I have read many silly, idiotic and imbecilic comments, trying to link the loss to the video conference the President had with the players on Sunday morning.
“Witless. Thoughtless. And incidentally, if the Super Eagles had gone into the match without encouragement from their President, the same people would have come out to condemn the leader of the country for being taciturn and insensitive. Head or tail, you never win with some Nigerians.
“There are countries, and football teams, who have established a tradition for being outstanding in soccer. But such teams and countries have lost scandalously before, underscoring the truth that losing is part of the game.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Workers Protest Police Recruitment, Shut Down PSC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo Keeps Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Kano Police Reveal Why Former Commissioner, Magaji Was Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose’s Anointed Aspirant, Kolawole, Wins Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Primary
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Finance Central Bank Of Nigeria Slashes ATM Charges, Inter-bank Transfer Fees
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Workers Protest Police Recruitment, Shut Down PSC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo Keeps Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Kano Police Reveal Why Former Commissioner, Magaji Was Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers In North-East Kick As Nigerian Army Omits Names On Rotation List Over Refusal To Pay Alleged Bribes
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose’s Anointed Aspirant, Kolawole, Wins Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Primary
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Burkina Faso: Military Won't Step Down Now – Coup Leader
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu’s Maltreatment Worse Than Mandela’s Under Apartheid Government – US Lawyer, Bruce Fein Writes Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Cow Thief Arraigned By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In Bauchi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Knock PDP Chairman, Ayu Over Kolawole's Emergence As Ekiti Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad