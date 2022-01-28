Court Jails Cow Thief Arraigned By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In Bauchi

A Bauchi State High Court sitting in Bauchi has sentenced a cow thief, Mohammed Magaji Ali, to two years imprisonment.

The convict was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an offence bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N650,000.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He was said to have been entrusted with three cows to tend by a complainant but he fattened the animals, sold them and converted the proceeds.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 311 and 312 of the Penal Code.

Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the one count charge.

The prosecution reviewed the facts of the case and urged the court to convict the defendant in line with his plea and the evidence tendered in court.

Justice S.Y Abubakar consequently convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

He however gave the defendant the option of fifty thousand naira (N50,000) fine and ordered him to pay the victim the sum of three hundred and sixty thousand naira (N360,000) as restitution.