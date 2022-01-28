Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Holding Meetings Abroad, To Return To Nigeria Next Week – Aide

Former Lagos State governor and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, travelled abroad for meetings and consultations, his media aide has told Nigerians.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, also confirmed that his principal travelled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition.

The aide on Friday, said the APC stalwart would return to Nigeria next week.

He said, “Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness. While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement.”

“Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad is completed,” he added.

Tinubu had stayed in the United Kingdom for over three months in 2021 when he underwent surgery and therapy for knee injury.

But he, however, returned to the country in October 2021 after which he also travelled to some parts of the country including Oyo, Niger, and Zamfara states to widen consultations for his political ambition.

The health condition of the APC chieftain has become a subject of controversy in recent times with many Nigerians contemplating if the former Lagos State governor would not go the way of perennially sick President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu’s supporters had argued that he is not older than the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, 79; and his predecessor, Donald Trump, 75.