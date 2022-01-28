Hisbah Operatives Arrest 25 Persons For Smoking Shisha In Kano

No fewer than 25 Shisha smokers have been arrested by Kano State Hisbah Board at Central Hotel, Falantino Hotel and A7 Restaurant in the state capital, Kano.

It was learnt that the board also confiscated an unspecified number of Shisha wraps and over 100 pipes used by the smokers as part of efforts to enforce the ban on smoking in the state.

Public Relations Officer of Hisbah, Lawan Fagge, in a statement on Thursday said that the board would continue to raid restaurants, hotels and other social gatherings in the state. Kano Hisbah corps

The statement reads, “The arrested youth, 16 males and nine females, have regretted their actions and promised not to smoke Shisha again. So, we have released them as first offenders.

"The state House of Assembly and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had already passed and signed a bill banning the smoking of Shisha into law and forwarded same to the board for enforcement.

"The board would ensure effective enforcement of the law across the 44 local government areas of the state."