Immigration Officials Intercept 189 Nigerian Youth Being Trafficked To Benin Republic

92 of the victims were intercepted on January 22, 2022, while another 97 were picked up shortly afterwards.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2022

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service have intercepted no fewer than 189 boys and girls believed to be victims of human trafficking at the Lagos Border Patrol Command in Seme. 

Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, made the announcement. 

Speaking at the Zone ‘A’ headquarters of the service in Lagos, Jere said the youth made up of 115 girls and 74 boys, aged between 15 and 20, were intercepted in batches on their way out of the country through the Seme border area.

He said 92 of the victims were intercepted on January 22, 2022, while another 97 were picked up shortly afterwards.

In a statement by spokesperson for the service, Amos Okpu, the CG said the victims were on their way to Emerald University in Benin Republic to commence degree programmes.

He said a faith-based organisation operating in Imo and Abia states offered them provisional admissions into the school.

He revealed that the victims, who are from states such as Abia, Kogi, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Imo among others, could neither present any admission letters nor evidence of payment of school fees for their studies, while only three of them hold valid travel documents.

Investigation, according to him, disclosed that two persons, Sunday Emmanuel Chinasa and M. Rose Onum Uduma, who were also arrested along with the victims, coordinated the trip.

The duo claimed to be students of ISCG University in Benin Republic and had been mandated to facilitate the movement of the youngsters to Benin Republic, even as each of the victims claimed to have paid the sum of N50,000 for the process.

Jere used the opportunity to call on the public to beware of fraudsters, who come in different guises to deceive unsuspecting people into accepting all manner of offers abroad.

He said the service under his watch would continue to ensure enhanced border security and migration management to discourage irregular migration.

The CG called on the public to continue to offer useful pieces of information to the service to further strengthen the fight against cross-border crimes, while the 189 victims have been handed over to officials of the Lagos Zonal Office of NAPTIP for further necessary processes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Customs Seize Cocaine Worth Over N3.9billion In Bus Conveying Religious Books
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Sues American Musician, Chris Brown, For Drugging And Raping Her
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi Influenced Our Youth Into Fraud —Delta Governor's Aide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Nab Fake EFCC Operative
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose To Arrive EFCC Headquarters ‘In A Few Minutes’
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Nine Nigerian-owned Shops Looted And Burnt In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Senator, Teslim Folarin Loses Wife In UK
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Politics Groups Knock PDP Chairman, Ayu Over Kolawole's Emergence As Ekiti Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
News Court Jails Cow Thief Arraigned By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In Bauchi
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Politics Why Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo Keeps Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Politics AFCON: Linking Nigerian Super Eagles’ Loss To Buhari’s Phone Call Is Silly, Idiotic – Presidency
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Workers Protest Police Recruitment, Shut Down PSC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News ECOWAS Court Adjourns Ruling On Twitter Ban Suit Against Nigerian Government To February 16
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Releases Names Of 2,300 Overstayed Soldiers In North-East Since 2016 For Possible Relocation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari Set To Visit Nasarawa State To Open Projects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso Over Military Takeover Of Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Jaruma Bail After Three Days In Custody On Orders Of Billionaire Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad