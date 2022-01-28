Nnamdi Kanu Receives Court Documents Granting Him N1billion Against Nigerian Government

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client on Thursday formally received news of the Abia High Court ruling of January 19, 2022, which favoured him.

Ejimakor said the IPOB leader was very excited about the news and anticipates more victories on his prosecution by the Nigerian Government.

Justice Benson Anya had ruled that the invasion of the military operatives on Kanu's residence at Isiama, Afaraukwu Ibeku, Abia State, on September 10, 2017 was, "illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement" on his "right to life, dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing."

Anya further ruled that the Nigerian Government should offer to Kanu "an official letter of apology in three national dailies" and "the sum of N1billion".

He also ordered, "That the first respondent is urged to show commitment to a peaceful resolution of the matter."

Ejimakor, who made the disclosure on Twitter on Friday morning, said, "I had a visitation with Onyendu today and formally presented to him the victory he scored from the Abia High Court. He was profoundly pleased that he has been vindicated and looks forward to the new opportunities brought by the judgment. He greets you all - the faithful and the loyal."