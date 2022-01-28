Nnamdi Kanu Receives Court Documents Granting Him N1billion Against Nigerian Government

Ejimakor said the IPOB leader was very excited about the news and anticipates more victories on his prosecution by the Nigerian Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2022

Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said his client on Thursday formally received news of the Abia High Court ruling of January 19, 2022, which favoured him. 

Ejimakor said the IPOB leader was very excited about the news and anticipates more victories on his prosecution by the Nigerian Government. 

Nnamdi Kanu AFP

Justice Benson Anya had ruled that the invasion of the military operatives on Kanu's residence at Isiama, Afaraukwu Ibeku, Abia State, on September 10, 2017 was, "illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement" on his "right to life, dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing."

Anya further ruled that the Nigerian Government should offer to Kanu "an official letter of apology in three national dailies" and "the sum of N1billion" . See Also Breaking News BREAKING Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest As Illegal, Orders Nigerian Government To Pay Him N1billion 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

He also ordered, "That the first respondent is urged to show commitment to a peaceful resolution of the matter." 

Ejimakor, who made the disclosure on Twitter on Friday morning, said, "I had a visitation with Onyendu today and formally presented to him the victory he scored from the Abia High Court. He was profoundly pleased that he has been vindicated and looks forward to the new opportunities brought by the judgment. He greets you all - the faithful and the loyal."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Jaruma Bail After Three Days In Custody On Orders Of Billionaire Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Family Disagrees With Police Over Move To Try Suspected Killers Of Timothy Adegoke In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME ICPC Set To Investigate Alleged Malpractices In 2019 UTME
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Speakership: Court Orders Substituted Service On Gbajabiamila Over US Fraud
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Dasukigate: Nigeria's Attorney-General Appears Before Judicial Disciplinary Panel June 14
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Law School: NOUN Graduates Write Buhari, To Opt For Mass Protests
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Oyo Senator, Teslim Folarin Loses Wife In UK
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Politics Groups Knock PDP Chairman, Ayu Over Kolawole's Emergence As Ekiti Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
News Court Jails Cow Thief Arraigned By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC In Bauchi
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Politics Why Niger Delta Militant, Asari Dokubo Keeps Attacking Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Politics AFCON: Linking Nigerian Super Eagles’ Loss To Buhari’s Phone Call Is Silly, Idiotic – Presidency
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Workers Protest Police Recruitment, Shut Down PSC Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Barely Three Weeks After Declaring Interest In 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Travels Out for Medicals
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News ECOWAS Court Adjourns Ruling On Twitter Ban Suit Against Nigerian Government To February 16
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Releases Names Of 2,300 Overstayed Soldiers In North-East Since 2016 For Possible Relocation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari Set To Visit Nasarawa State To Open Projects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity ECOWAS Suspends Burkina Faso Over Military Takeover Of Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Jaruma Bail After Three Days In Custody On Orders Of Billionaire Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad