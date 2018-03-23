Another 149 Nigerians Return from Libya

The Programme Manager, Migration Management, IOM Nigeria, Abrham Tamrat late Thursday evening handed over 149 newly evacuated Nigerians from Libya to the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Yakubu Suleiman.



The returnees were who were brought back into the country on a chartered flight arrived at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport at about 10:45 pm.



A source from the national Agency for the prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed to Saharareporters that the returnees who are 149 in number came into the country last night and were received by Mr. Suleiman.

While addressing the returnees, Mr Suleiman advised them to shun the impulse to seek greener pastures outside the country because all the nations of the world are faced with various challenges as a result of the global economic meltdown.



He said, “The country has overcome the recession while most countries that Nigerians are craving to run to are still grappling with economic and social issues worse than that of Nigeria. Nigeria has more than enough resources that can cater for our needs but it is left for every one of us to tap from any these abundant resources.”