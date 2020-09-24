Edo APC Governorship Candidate, Ize-Iyamu, Begs Obaseki To Return To APC

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has asked his main opponent, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party to return to the APC.

In a television broadcast on Wednesday night, Ize-Iyamu said he was ready to work with Obaseki and bring back peace to the state.

Image

He said, “We are going to talk to everybody. We are going to bring everybody back. I want to salute my brother, the governor. I would like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family, we have a disagreement.

“Let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out. I made that mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievous error and I will not want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake.

“I will like to appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back. In APC, he is recognised as a leader and it would be difficult for him to be recognised as a leader in the new party he is going to.

“Certainly, we are ready to work with him and all well-meaning Edo people. We believe it is time to bring peace back to Edo State.”

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who secured 223,619 ballots in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor was disqualified from contesting the APC primary election after he fell out with a former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, over the running of Edo State.

But Obaseki defected to the PDP where he ran for the election and won.

