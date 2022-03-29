Nigerians Must Rise, Stop President Buhari From Handing Over Power To Terrorists –AAC

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called on Nigerians to resist any attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the leadership of the country to terrorists when his tenure ends in May 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, the AAC said that human life was no longer worth anything tangible under Buhari's administration hence the need for citizens to reject any person or group thrown forward by the President as his successor in 2023.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads, "Our country is yet again thrown into a mourning mood as terrorist attacks keep hitting all corners of our space and our people are mindlessly and in the most gruesome manner, slaughtered. It wouldn’t be out of place to ask the Muhammadu Buhari regime, what is the worth of human life in today's Nigeria?

"Yesternight, the so-called bandits furthered their attacks on the Kaduna International Airport by bombing a train ferrying about 1,000 passengers to Abuja. As we write, the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, as figures and profiles keep rolling in. It’s actually a sad time for all of us.

"A point of concern for us at the African Action Congress is that if Kaduna State; a state that houses major military formations in the country -- the training academy, defence houses, intelligence, etc. could be easily breached, without any ounce of information leaking to our security apparatus, where else in the country is safe? It is clear that these repeated attacks of this magnitude are products of some high-level intelligence compromise.

"The bombings and renewed confidence of these terrorists keep justifying our long-term suspicion that President Buhari is only interested in looting and destroying all that is left in the country, in order to hand over to his terrorist allies.

"Buhari has failed severally to expose to the world many of his political and personal allies that have been linked to the various violent activities of terrorists. These terrorist sponsors and chieftains are members of the Buhari cabal, and despite all the expositions by globally recognised security agents, the President has failed to arrest or prosecute any of them. In fact, President Buhari keeps one of these known terrorist allies like Isa Pantami in his government as Communications Minister.

"Patriots like the late Obadiah, Commodore Kunle Olawuni and the researcher David Hundeyin have all come up with evidence. This is separate from the daily exposures from Sahara Reporters and some other media outfits. All this evidence being consciously ignored points to nothing but the fact that the President definitely has ulterior motives.

"Recall that Buhari practically lives in London hospitals while the rest of his family have relocated to Dubai. The President has also ignored all the hues and cries of Northerners, even in his home state Katsina -- a hotbed and capital of terrorism today. Recall also that the same Buhari has decided to kill all elements of social security left while putting citizens in mass hardship and advanced suffering.

"For us at the African Action Congress, we call on Nigerians to stop lamenting, organise and take action. This is the only way we can take our destinies into our hands. The army, police, and other security agencies have been long decimated and weakened through poor remuneration and bad welfare. And they are also forcefully attacking all voices of dissent including arresting and detaining police officers over the long-overdue police strike.

"AAC believes that cries cannot resolve the issues at hand. We call on Nigerians to rise and conduct another mass actions that will be multiple of the #EndSARS protests. When we rise, no one can stop us. Nigerians must never mind the scare tactics and intimidations by the secret police and government rogues. We have a date with the future that we must never allow to be buried in this rotten present.

"Finally, we send our condolences to affected families. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Our consolations will come when we all rise irrespective of our ethnic or religious affiliations to march for a new Nigeria where all these fatalities and sorrows would be a thing of the past. There is no other time for such revolution but now, now, and now!"